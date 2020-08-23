One dead in east Austin shooting, police asking for help in finding possible suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for one or more suspects after a person was shot and died Saturday evening.

The Austin Police Department says it happened at 5707 Manor Road. That’s near Rogge Lane in east Austin.

A shot/stab hotshot call came in around 7:30 p.m., police say, which indicates someone may have just received life-threatening injuries and the incident is of high priority.

#whatthehelicopter AIR1 responding to the area of 5700 Blk Manor Rd to assist patrol with a Shoot/Stab HS call.



WC4 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 23, 2020

When officers responded, they found one man in the parking lot who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, APD says.

Police rendered aid to the man on scene, but he was ultimately taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

APD says it is not known what led up to the shooting, and there is no one in custody as of this report.

Earlier Saturday evening, police had the area surrounded and AIR1, the department’s helicopter, also responded to the shooting.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in gathering information. If you have any details, you can call the Austin Police Department’s Homicide tip line at (512) 477-3588.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

More than two months ago, Austin police investigated an apparent drive-by shooting in the same area. A man was shot while standing near Manor Road and Rogge Lane. He was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.