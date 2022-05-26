AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

The incident took place at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Crossing Place. That’s near East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.

According to APD dispatch, around 5:13 a.m. a caller reported a man was pointing a gun at another man. Officers were sent to the scene and met with gunshots when they arrived. More than one officer returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect, APD dispatch said.

No officers were hurt.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

More information should be released some time Thursday morning, police said.

An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Crossing Place, Austin Police said (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Officer-involved shooting in the 1500 block of Crossing Place (KXAN Photo/Nabil Remadna)

