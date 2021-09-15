Police: Officer shoots, injures suspect trying to avoid arrest by ramming cars in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A person who officers say was ramming cars to escape being arrested is in the hospital after police with the New Braunfels Police Department shot at him.

NBPD said the shooting happened Wednesday in the 200 block of Interstate 35 South. Police said officers tried to serve a felony warrant and instead met a suspect ramming other vehicles with their car.

The suspect was trying to avoid arrest, police said. Officers were in the path of the suspect’s car when at least one officer fired shots, injuring the suspect.

The suspect, whose identity wasn’t released, was taken to a local hospital, NBPD said. No officers or bystanders in the area were hurt.

The scene is still active, and the Texas Rangers will investigate the incident.