Police need information after man shot, killed in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help getting information on a homicide that happened in southeast Austin last Wednesday, Feb. 3.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of Willow Creek Drive, near Oltorf Street and Pleasant Valley Road, after a report of shots fired in the area. There, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a crashed, green four-door vehicle.

The victim, a Hispanic male, was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday.

APD says it received an initial report of two men involved in an altercation with a weapon around 11:09 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors who also heard all of the commotion say when they ran outside the wheels were still spinning on the lime green car smashed up against a wall.

“I looked out my window, and I saw a car, so I ran out, jumped the fence and I looked in,” said nearby apartment resident Kyle Ross. “One tire was still smoking, and I could see the window was shattered and was a slice in it so it looked like gunshots, and I was gonna break the window and help him but his head was all the way back, and he’s gone.”

Witnesses also told police they saw a blue SUV with multiple Black men inside leaving the area at the time of the incident. That blue SUV was identified in at least two robberies that happened earlier that morning before the homicide. APD said those incidents might involve the same car and/or suspects, but it’s still under investigation.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-8477.