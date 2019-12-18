Police need help identifying suspect who robbed southeast Austin Wells Fargo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed the Wells Fargo bank located at 1925 S. Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning.

According to APD, at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered the bank claiming to have a weapon with a note demanding money. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

in his 40s

chubby

6 feet tall

clean shaven

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket, jeans and a grey or khaki fisherman’s hat.

Police say no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

This is the second robbery at this specific location in the past few months. In October, this branch was robbed by a man wearing a surgical mask.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 974-5092.