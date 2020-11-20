Police need help identifying suspect who robbed east Austin convenience store at gunpoint

APD is searching for a suspect in a robbert on Webberville Road Nov. 16 (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who they said robbed an east Austin convenience store at gunpoint earlier this week.

The robbery happened Monday evening at about 6:20 at Al’s Food Mart, located at 3503 Webberville Road. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at an employee, demanded money and ran away with cash from the store registers.

The suspect is described by police as a tall, thin man possibly in his 20s who had an accent and wore all black, including black Jordan sneakers with white soles.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Austin Police Department’s robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. People can also submit tips online through the Crime Stoppers website.

Police would like to remind people that all information submitted is anonymous, and it may lead to a reward up to $1,000.