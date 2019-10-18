Police need help identifying suspect in robbery at a southeast Austin Wells Fargo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a robbery that happened Tuesday Oct. 15 at a southeast Austin bank.

According to the Austin Police Department, the suspect walked into the bank with a note demanded money before he left on foot.

Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN

The suspect is described as:

White male

5’6″

about 180 pounds

medium build

in his mid 40s

last seen wearing a surgical mask, dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored jacket, tan pants and black Nike canvas shoes

This is the 17th Austin bank robbery of 2019. This is the latest of several recent bank robberies in the Austin area. Robberies include a Wells Fargo in south Austin on Oct. 4; a Compass Bank in downtown Austin on Oct. 9; and another on Oct. 9 at a Comerica bank in central Austin.

Authorities aren’t tying any of the robberies together to the same suspect, however.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5092.