Police need help finding suspect accused of trying to sexually assault, kidnap child at east Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who they say tried to sexually assault and kidnap a child at an apartment complex on Jan. 30.

According to the Austin Police Department, the incident happened in the 2600 block of E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Crime Crime Stoppers tip Line at (512) 472-8477, the APD Child Abuse Unit at (512) 974-6880 or 911 if you see this suspect.

Police will hold a press conference addressing the incident on Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated with details then.

