Police need help finding person in connection with Valentine’s Day murder at Austin Motel 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help identifying and finding someone they believe may have information about a homicide that happened at a central Austin Motel 6 on February 14.

Police say they were called by staff to the Motel 6 at 7100 North Interstate 35 around 1:42 p.m. on Feb. 14 after a man appeared to be dead in a room. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted medical care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On March 9, APD identified the victim as Juan G. Diaz-Pastor, 55. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled strangulation as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police say a person captured on surveillance video leaving the hotel room may have information on the incident. They’ve been described as:

Black or Hispanic woman (possibly man dressed as woman)

Estimated to be 5’7″ to 5’8″ in height

Average build

Between 20 and 30 years old

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can remain anonymous.