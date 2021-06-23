Police need help finding person in connection with Valentine’s Day murder at Austin Motel 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help identifying and finding someone they believe may have information about a homicide that happened at a central Austin Motel 6 on February 14.
Police say they were called by staff to the Motel 6 at 7100 North Interstate 35 around 1:42 p.m. on Feb. 14 after a man appeared to be dead in a room. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted medical care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
On March 9, APD identified the victim as Juan G. Diaz-Pastor, 55. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled strangulation as the cause of death.
Meanwhile, police say a person captured on surveillance video leaving the hotel room may have information on the incident. They’ve been described as:
- Black or Hispanic woman (possibly man dressed as woman)
- Estimated to be 5’7″ to 5’8″ in height
- Average build
- Between 20 and 30 years old
Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.
Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can remain anonymous.