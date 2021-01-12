Police need help finding man who robbed northeast Austin insurance business at gunpoint

Surveillance photo of the suspect in the armed robbery of Remco Auto Insurance on Jan. 6 (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need the public’s help finding the suspect in the Jan. 6 armed robbery of a northeast Austin insurance business.

Austin Police Department reports the robbery happened at around 2:55 p.m. at the Remco Austin Insurance location at 8700 N. Lamar Boulevard.

Police say the suspect walked in and pointed a small black handgun at an employee and demanded money. He quickly left with an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot. He was last seen going westbound on Fairfield Drive.

The employee was physically unharmed, APD says.

The suspect is described as:

Black of Hispanic male

About 5’9″

Estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old

Short haircut, faded on the sides

Black tattoo on his right forearm

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt with “OP” on the front, red Champion-brand shorts with a logo on the side, white Champion-brand slider flip flops, black ankle socks and a black head/face covering

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.