Police need help finding man accused of hitting, killing Houston-area officer

TEXAS (KXAN) — There’s a “Blue Alert” out for a man accused of hitting and killing a Houston-area police officer Tuesday in southeast Texas.

The Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for 21-year-old Tavores Henderson, who they believe may be heading to Louisiana.

Police say he’s responsible for the death of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. The 16-year-old veteran was taken to the hospital, but ultimately died from her injuries.

He’s described as a black male, 5’11” in height and 180 in weight. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety he has a history of weapons charges and violence.

Henderson was last seen in Missouri City. He was driving a red Buick with a dark red tine and a busted out rearview mirror.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police.

