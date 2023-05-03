Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex on Lake Creek Parkway on May 1, 2023. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police released the name Wednesday of a woman shot and killed by her husband in their north Austin apartment earlier this week.

Joyce Pingul Clarke, 55, died Monday evening from the shooting that happened at the apartment at 10015 Lake Creek Parkway. Police said her husband, 56-year-old Gary Clarke, shot and killed her before he took his own life.

Police responded to the couple’s apartment a little after 5:30 p.m. Monday after a neighbor reported hearing an argument and then gunshots. Officers went into their apartment and found Joyce inside with gunshot wounds. They said they later found Gary in a back bedroom with a gunshot wound. Both died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this murder-suicide to contact them at (512) 974-TIPS. People can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Programs by visiting the group’s website or by calling (512) 472-8477.

Investigators are listing this case as Austin’s 27th homicide of the year.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can get help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.