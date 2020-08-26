Police: Murder warrant obtained for suspect in Manor Road killing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has obtained a murder warrant for a suspect alleged to have shot and killed a man Aug. 22 on Manor Road.

APD says Antonio Joiner, 27, is still at large and should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” He’s wanted in connection with the death of Dontra Jamol Kinsey, 27, at what police described as a BBQ gathering in an apartment complex parking lot.

APD says the warrant for first-degree murder was obtained Monday.

At 7:33 p.m. Aug. 22, officers responded to the scene and found the man later identified as Kinsey with a gunshot wound in the lot at 5707 Manor Road. The address is for the Pecan Springs Commons Apartments.

Kinsey died of of his injuries at 8:19 p.m. at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, police say.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office did an autopsy and confirmed Kinsey’s death was homicide from a gunshot wound, police say.

There is a $1,000 reward information leading to Joiner’s arrest, police say. Anyone with information about the case should call APD”s homicide division 512-974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.