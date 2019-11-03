Police: Man tried to break into east Austin home with AR15 in his bag

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been charged with attempted burglary after he tried to break into a woman’s home, police said.

Officers say they found drugs and an AR15 in the bag that 19-year-old Michael Christopher Venegas Fabin had with him.

Two Austin police officers were called to a house in east Austin around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 after receiving a call from the homeowner claiming a man was trying to gain entry into her house and was banging on the side door.

Fabin was detained soon after police arrived on scene. Police say they noticed the suspect was acting strange, and when asked Fabin said he smoked some “dab”, which is THC oil.

He later told police he had been smoking marijuana, THC oil and taking Xanax.

One of the officers found the suspect’s bag in the backyard. They found a Diamond Arm AR15 with the serial number scratched off and a loaded magazine.

Police said that when asked about the scratched off serial number, Fabin said “Oh, who did that? I didn’t do that. I don’t know much about guns. I didn’t know it shouldn’t be like that.”

Fabin also had spare ammunition, marijuana, THC oil and his passport in the bag. In addition, 22 grams of Alprazolam that his pharmacy denied filling for him were found on his person.

Fabian has been charged with attempted burglary of a habitation in the third degree.