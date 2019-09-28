Police: Man threatened wife’s lover with a gun after telling him to leave Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man threatened his wife’s lover with a gun after warning he would kill him if he didn’t leave Austin, police said.

Melvin Martinez, 34, allegedly confronted the victim with a black and silver handgun outside a Panda Express restaurant at 500 West Canyon Ridge Drive. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on September 24, according to his arrest affidavit.

The victim said that Martinez, while holding the weapon, told him to call his wife and ask if she missed him, because he wanted to know if they were still talking.

The two men started struggling and the magazine came out of the gun, officers said. Martinez ran away from the scene.

The victim later told police that he and Martinez’s wife first met at church before beginning an affair, which continued for just over a year.

However, when he tried to end the relationship over the last four months, the woman warned him that she would tell Martinez about the affair, according to the affidavit.

Police said the two men met earlier this month, and Martinez threatened to kill the victim unless he moved out of Austin.

In the week before the incident, Martinez allegedly approached the man to ask why he still lived in the city, and left notes on his car urging him to move away.

After the incident, Martinez admitted to officers that he brought the gun to scare the man for continuing the relationship with his wife.

Martinez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has been booked into the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.