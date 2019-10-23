Police: Man threatened to kill woman and child if she didn’t hand over money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a man who threatened to kill a woman and her young child unless she gave him all her money.

APD released this image of a suspect they want to track down after the incident, which happened at 6900 Brodie Lane in south Austin at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The photo shows the suspect in the aisle of an H-E-B, wearing a black, blue and white striped shirt and jeans.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged in his 20s, about 5’7″ tall with a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Officers say he is believed to live in the vicinity of Brodie Lane and William Cannon Drive.

Anyone with information should contact APD at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.