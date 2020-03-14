Police: Man stole woman’s car at knifepoint in Target parking lot in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man threatened a woman with a knife before stealing her car in a Target parking lot in Round Rock on Friday night, police said.

Officers released a photo of a man that they want to identify in relation to the incident, which happened at 121 Louis Henna Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

He fled the parking lot in the victim’s blue 2015 Nissan Versa and was last seen traveling northbound on I-35, police said.

The vehicle has a “Jesus is Beautiful” magnet on the back hatch and a Texas license plate of KSV 0344.

Anyone who sees the stolen car should call 911. Contact police if you have information about this incident.

