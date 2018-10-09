Crime

Police: Man shot by officers after pointing gun at them identified

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 07:09 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man shot by Austin police officers on Friday, Oct. 5 after aiming a gun at them has been identified as 48-year-old Mark Herrera.

The Austin Police Department released the names of the officers who shot Herrera — Erin Littig and Ryan Mihalik — and following standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting, the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting happened around 7:37 p.m. in the 6800 block of Shadywood Drive, near the intersection of South First Street and William Cannon Drive.

As officers approached, the man allegedly pointed a gun at himself and other people nearby. The two officers opened fire when he turned the gun on police.

Herrera was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition. 

Littig has been with the department for eight years and Mihalik for two years. Both officers are assigned to the southeast/southwest Austin patrol area.

APD's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the incident administratively, under the monitoring of the Office of the Police Monitor.

A concurrent investigation is being conducted by APD's Special Investigations Unit with the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

