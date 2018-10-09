Police: Man shot by officers after pointing gun at them identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark Herrera (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man shot by Austin police officers on Friday, Oct. 5 after aiming a gun at them has been identified as 48-year-old Mark Herrera.

The Austin Police Department released the names of the officers who shot Herrera — Erin Littig and Ryan Mihalik — and following standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting, the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting happened around 7:37 p.m. in the 6800 block of Shadywood Drive, near the intersection of South First Street and William Cannon Drive.

As officers approached, the man allegedly pointed a gun at himself and other people nearby. The two officers opened fire when he turned the gun on police.

Herrera was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Littig has been with the department for eight years and Mihalik for two years. Both officers are assigned to the southeast/southwest Austin patrol area.

APD's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the incident administratively, under the monitoring of the Office of the Police Monitor.

A concurrent investigation is being conducted by APD's Special Investigations Unit with the Travis County District Attorney's Office.