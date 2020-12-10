Police: Man robs east Austin convenience store, holds workers at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding a man accused of robbing an east Austin convenience and holding its workers at gunpoint last month.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Mike’s Mini Mart on Ed Bluestein Boulevard, police said. The suspect pulled into the parking lot in a dark grey Ford Fusion, where he hung out before parking near one of the gas pumps. He then went inside the store.

The man then reportedly held two employees at gunpoint while demanding money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen driving eastbound on Purple Sage, according to police.

The workers weren’t hurt. APD released this description of the suspect along with photos:

Hispanic male

Thin to medium build

Notable irregularity on his right hand between thumb and wrist (circled in photo)

Estimated to be in his 20s

5’10” to 6”

Short black hair

Last seen wearing large stud-style earrings, all black clothing, baseball cap with red and teal logo, black face covering and black and red shoes

Photos of suspect accused in east Austin convenience store robbery (APD Photo)

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous, and you could get a reward of up to $1,000.