POLICE: Man robbed northeast Austin Valero at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help identifying a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store at gunpoint on Thursday, March 25.

According to Austin Police Department, the suspect entered the Buddy’s Valero convenience store located at 9001 Cameron Road at 4:10 a.m., flashed a silver handgun at an employee and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 30 years old, with a thin build and about 5’8″ in height. APD says he was seen multiple times wearing khaki pants and brown boots — in addition to a gray backpack with black trim/zippers.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.