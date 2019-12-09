POLICE: Man rear ended car, pointed gun at driver after learning he didn’t speak English

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fender bender ended with one of the drivers behind bars, according to Austin police.

In an arrest warrant, officers say that Austin resident Brent Lee Stover, 63, rear ended the victim’s car during traffic at the 1500 block of I-35 southbound on Dec. 7.

The victim told police he was sitting in traffic when it happened, and he got out of the vehicle to assess the damage. The man says he was trying to communicate with Stover, but that Stover became “enraged” because the man only spoke Spanish.

According to the warrant, Stover began yelling things like “f*****g Latinos!” and “speak English!” while pointing a pistol at the victim and his mother, who had come out of the vehicle to try to intervene.

The victim says the gun had a laser pointer and that Stover pointed it at his chest.

Police spoke to Stover and determined that his story — that he’d thought the victim was going to hit him, that he didn’t remember when he pointed the gun at the two people — was “inconsistent.”

Stover is charged with second-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $25,000 and he is now unable to possess a firearm.