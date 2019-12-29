Police: Man randomly assaulted stranger outside Austin BBQ restaurant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of randomly attacking a stranger and threatening to kill him outside a barbecue restaurant in downtown Austin, according to police.

Eddie Armstead, 59, was arrested at a nearby bar following a violent incident near Ironworks BBQ on Dec. 26 at about 7:45 p.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police he was attacked by a man he did not know.

He said he was knocked to the ground where he was punched and kicked numerous times. During the assault, the attacker told him, “I’ll kill you m— f—,” the man said.

The victim suffered severe swelling to both of his eyes and small cuts near his left eye and on his right knee.

Surveillance footage from Ironworks BBQ showed a suspect approaching the victim and shoving him over from behind.

The man left the scene but returned and was seen bending over the victim and moving erratically as if punching him, according to the affidavit.

Armstead was arrested nearby at Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill, police said.

He was arrested and charged with assault with injury. Armstead was taken to the Travis County Jail where he remains on a $15,000 bond.