Police: Man hospitalized after being tackled into a metal street sign, suspect arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly charged into the man he believed to be his girlfriend’s lover, launching him more than 12 feet into a street sign, according to court documents.

Austin police were called to 1016 East Sixth Street in east Austin around 12:27 a.m. At the scene, they made contact with the suspect, Joseph Bangura, 26, who told them he was angry because his girlfriend was cheating on him with the victim. Bangura admitted that he felt rage as he charged into the victim, hitting him with his right shoulder.

Police found the victim lying on the ground at the foot of a metal street sign and bleeding from an injury to the back of the head. They also said the victim was fading in and out of consciousness, which gave them “great difficulty” when trying to learn the victim’s name.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a neck brace and in stable condition. Police say he later told them he had no recollection of the event. He is currently being monitored for head trauma.

Multiple witnesses told police Bangura charged at the victim in a “dead run.” Bangura’s girlfriend told police he and the victim were acquainted.

Security footage was obtained that captured the incident. Police say the footage showed a man matching Bangura’s description run into the victim at a high speed knocking him back about 12 to 14 feet. They said the victim was knocked into a metal street where he fell to the ground.

Bangura was arrested and charged with assault with injury.