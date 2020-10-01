Police: Man dead after shooting in Pflugerville neighborhood

Pflugerville police investigating fatal shooting on Sandwick Drive Sept. 30 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are investigating after a man, who was found shot in a neighborhood Wednesday night, died.

Pflugerville police said around 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 17200 block of Sandwick Drive. That’s in a neighborhood near Windermere Elementary School.

When they got there, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

This is an open investigation, and no other information was given.

