Police: Man arrested for firing gun in the air during fight at San Marcos bar

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man fired a gun in the air during a fight at a bar in San Marcos early this morning, police said.

Tre’shaun Campbell, 22, was arrested following the incident at Rooftop On the Square on South Guadalupe Street at 1:53 a.m.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, security camera footage shows a fight involving several people inside the bar.

Campbell is then seen pulling out a pistol and firing a shot into the air, police said. The fight then stopped.

Police said that no one was injured in the shooting.

Campbell is charged with one count of unlawfully carrying of firearm on a premises allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.