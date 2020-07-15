Police: Man accused of kidnapping child, trying to stab her father in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged over the weekend after police say he kidnapped a child during a domestic dispute.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a kidnapping call on Savage Springs Drive Saturday night. That’s off Samsung Boulevard near East Parmer Lane.

Officers learned 21-year-old John Schneider was bringing three children to visit his ex-girlfriend. They had recently broken up, the affidavit says.

Two of the kids, age 1 and 2, were Schneider’s and the ex-girlfriend’s, but the oldest child, a 3-year-old girl, belonged to his ex-girlfriend and another man, according to the affidavit.

During the meeting, Schneider found out the father of the three-year-old was in the home. He got upset, the affidavit says, and although his two kids were already inside, he grabbed and pulled the 3-year-old back into his Toyota van.

The father of the three-year-old tried to stop Schneider by yelling and banging on the van, but that’s when Schneider allegedly tried to run over him twice, according to the affidavit.

Schneider got out of the car, the affidavit says, and allegedly pulled out a small knife and started chasing the 3-year-old’s father around while shouting a racial slur and threatening to stab him.

The ex-girlfriend and her mother started moving towards the van where the 3-year-old was, according to the affidavit, and that’s when Schneider got back in and drove off.

While officers were still at the scene, Schneider called them and the affidavit says he admitted to his previous actions.

The affidavit says Schneider finally agreed to meet officers at a nearby business, where he was arrested.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Travis County Correctional Complex, according to jail records.