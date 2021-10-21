Police make arrest in sexually motivated robberies targeting women in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have made an arrest in a series of sexually motivated robberies that began last month.

The Austin Police Department said the suspect was involved in three north Austin robberies that had a motive that appeared to be “sexual in nature.” All three incidents occurred in the same area.

APD said it’s not releasing the suspect’s name or photo at this time as they haven’t done lineups with victims. APD said the suspect is a 22-year-old Hispanic male. APD also thinks the suspect was involved in other robberies of a similar nature in the area.

In the first incident in the 1600 block of Rutland Drive, the suspect approached a woman who was walking home from her child’s school on Sept. 22. The suspect touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a knife and demanded her property.

In the second incident in the 1700 block of Colony Creek Drive on Oct. 11, police said the suspect was walking to her child’s school when the suspect approached her, threatened her with a knife and demanded her property. He told the woman he would return her items in exchange for sex, police say.

In the third incident in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard on Oct. 14, police said the suspect approached a woman who was with her child in a laundry room in an apartment complex when the suspect walked in “performing a sexual act.” He threatened the woman and demanded her personal items.

The suspect in each incident was described similarly. The investigation is ongoing, and APD said it will release more information at a later time.