Police arrest woman accused of trying to take a pistol from an officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested early Sunday morning who police say tried to take an officer’s pistol during a disturbance at her home.

APD was sent to the 2500 block of Chaparral Trail near East Stassney Lane at 12:49 a.m. The call text read, “yeah, we need cops over here,” before it disconnected.

When police arrived at the scene they said there was no answer at the address the call came from. When returning to their patrol car the officers said they heard yelling coming from the house next door.

The residents in the home were identified as the suspect, 51-year-old Caroline Harris, her husband and their three children.

As officers approached the house they said they saw one of the children walk outside crying. One of the officers entered the home and found another child crying in the master bedroom. As the officer approached, Harris came out from the connecting bathroom yelling at him to leave.

The yelling continued between the family until one of the officers said he had to physically get in between Harris and one of her children. According to the affidavit, as the officer was holding her back he could feel her left hand grab his gun and pull it towards her. The officer was able to get her arms behind her back and place her in handcuffs.

As a second officer was taking Harris out to the patrol car, he said he could feel her pulling at his Taser on his belt. He said he had to pull her arms up to prevent her from grabbing the weapon.

Harris was arrested on a charge of attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and faces a bond of $3,500.