2 teens among 3 suspects sought in daylight shooting at home construction site

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for three people — include two teenagers — who they say shot a man working at a home construction site in the middle of the day and then took off with the money in his pocket.

The shooting took place Monday at 4:10 p.m. at a home under construction on Sweeney Lane in east Austin. That’s off of Manor Road north of 51st Street.

The Austin Police Department says the three suspects took off after the shooting. Two other men working at the site were able to help the victim until emergency personnel arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Austin Police did not have very detailed descriptions of any of the suspects, but they believe they are all pretty young. The oldest is estimated to be about 18 to 20 years old, while police believe the other two are teenagers, one about 16 years old and the other approximately 14 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.