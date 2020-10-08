Police looking for suspects after robbery near UT campus Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Police and Austin Police are looking for two suspects in a robbery Thursday morning.
Police say the robbery happened at an apartment complex on San Pedro Street between West 28th Street and West 28th 1/2 Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Both agencies are in the area looking for the suspects.
One suspect is described by UTPD as:
- Hispanic male
- Black shirt
- Skinny jeans
- Bandana over his ace
- Possibly wearing a white hooded sweatshirt
The other suspect is described only as wearing a black sweater.
Police ask people to call 911 if they see anyone who matches the descriptions.