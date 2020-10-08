Police looking for suspects after robbery near UT campus Thursday

Crime

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Police and Austin Police are looking for two suspects in a robbery Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at an apartment complex on San Pedro Street between West 28th Street and West 28th 1/2 Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Both agencies are in the area looking for the suspects.

One suspect is described by UTPD as:

  • Hispanic male
  • Black shirt
  • Skinny jeans
  • Bandana over his ace
  • Possibly wearing a white hooded sweatshirt

The other suspect is described only as wearing a black sweater.

Police ask people to call 911 if they see anyone who matches the descriptions.

