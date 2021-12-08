Police looking for man who robbed east Austin store

Surveillance still of the suspect in an armed robbery at Premo’s Food Mart in east Austin (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance footage from an early morning robbery on Nov. 20 shows a man pointing a handgun at a store employee and demanding money — now police need help finding him.

Austin Police Department says at around 4:40 a.m. the suspect walked into the Premo’s Food Mart located at 5327 Cameron Road, where he threatened an employee with the gun and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

20-25 years of age

5’ 6” tall, 160 lbs.

Short black “box fade” hairstyle

Left handed

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, a red bandana, torn jeans, and Jordan Retro 9 Anthracite shoes.

If you have any information or recognize the man, you’re asked to call the APD Robbery line at (512) 974-5092.