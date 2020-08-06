Police looking for July 28 laundromat robbery suspects, need public’s help

The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects in a robbery at a laundromat July 28 on Lamar Boulevard. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need the public’s help to find two suspects in a robbery at a laundromat July 28.

Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a check-cashing kiosk around 2:40 p.m. inside the Super Spin Laundromat at 7601 N. Lamar Blvd.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery, and the other one served as a look-out before they both drove off in a black Honda with cash.

AP descrived one suspect as:

Hispanic male in his 20s

Thick, black hair

Wearing a red cross-body bag, red baseball cap and blue shirt

Spoke with a “chicano” accent

APD described the second suspect as:

Black male in his 20s

Red and black baseball cap

Wearing all black clothing

Tall and thin

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.