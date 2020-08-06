Police looking for July 28 laundromat robbery suspects, need public’s help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need the public’s help to find two suspects in a robbery at a laundromat July 28.
Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a check-cashing kiosk around 2:40 p.m. inside the Super Spin Laundromat at 7601 N. Lamar Blvd.
Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery, and the other one served as a look-out before they both drove off in a black Honda with cash.
AP descrived one suspect as:
- Hispanic male in his 20s
- Thick, black hair
- Wearing a red cross-body bag, red baseball cap and blue shirt
- Spoke with a “chicano” accent
APD described the second suspect as:
- Black male in his 20s
- Red and black baseball cap
- Wearing all black clothing
- Tall and thin
Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.