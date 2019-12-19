Police looking for suspect wanted in connection to 4 recent robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a series of robberies starting from Nov. 21.

The Austin Police Department is working in conjunction with the FBI Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force to investigate a bank robbery in south Austin on Dec. 17.

Officers went to a Wells Fargo Bank at 161 West Slaughter Lane. According to a press release, the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money. He then ran out of the business.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s or 30s who stands about 6 feet tall. He weighs about 160 pounds and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black San Antonio Spurs pullover, black beanie, black pants and black shoes.

Police said during a press conference Thursday afternoon that they believe the suspect is the same person involved in three other convenience store robberies.

The first of the convenience store robberies happened at 9:29 p.m., Nov. 21, at a Valero gas station, 2107 Boca Raton Drive, in southeast Austin.

“In this first incident, he was wearing black clothing. He had a black bandana covering his face, and he had a black semi-automatic rifle,” Detective Fonzie Johnson with the robbery unit said. “The suspect fled in a black, four-door Mercedes sedan.”

Suspect photo from robbery at Valero gas station. (Photo courtesy APD)

The second robbery happened at 10:10 p.m., Dec. 4, at a Shell Food Mart on 800 East William Cannon Drive. Police said he showed a black semi-automatic handgun before driving away in the same black Mercedes sedan.

Suspect photo from robbery at Shell Food Mart. (Photo courtesy APD)

On the evening of Dec. 6, the Schertz Police Department responded to a third robbery at the Circle K store located at 17500 I-35 North. Austin police said the description of the suspect in this case aligned with the two earlier robberies at convenience stores.

“In this incident, the suspect was wearing black clothing, had a black bandana covering his face and a camouflage baseball hat,” Detective Johnson said. “The same vehicle was observed from video footage during that case.”

Austin police are asking anyone with information on these robberies or the suspect to call the robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.