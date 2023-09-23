AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an East Austin store robbery.

APD said the robbery happened Aug. 24 just after 11:30 a.m. at the Conn’s HomePlus store in the Capital Plaza off Interstate 35.

Police said the suspect made threats to shoot the store employee and left the store with merchandise.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 30. Police said he is 5 feet, 2 inches in height and about 120 pounds. APD said he has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a gray Reebok shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Police said people with information should contact its robbery unit at 512-974-5092 or the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program at austincrimestoppers.org or 512-472-8477.