APD: Suspicious death of a child under investigation in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a child at the 6100 block of Manor Rd.

APD says the first call came in at 11:46 a.m. Friday. The police department, EMS and the fire department showed up and gave the child CPR, a police official said. That child died.

The police department first tweeted about the death just after 2:30 p.m. Investigators are still on scene as of around 4 p.m. Friday.

This is an isolated incident, APD said.

This is a developing story.