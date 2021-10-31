Person killed after fight in south Austin over parking

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in south Austin on Sunday afternoon.

According to Austin Police Department, officers responded to 526 West Oltorf Street at around 11:20 a.m. after reports of a dispute between people in a parking lot over parking. There, they say they found one of the people involved with bodily trauma.

Despite life-saving measures at a local hospital, the person was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

APD says a suspect has been identified and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. APD also says a black vehicle was involved in the incident, but didn’t release any further details.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to APD’s Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588.