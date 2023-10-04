AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the city’s 50th homicide of the year after a body was found in south Austin late Tuesday night.

APD officers began investigating the scene, which was in the 1100 block of Cumberland Road, around midnight after a person flagged officers down in a park saying they found a man’s body in a car.

EMS declared the man dead, and according to police, there was trauma to his body. It’s unclear how the trauma was caused.

Police investigating homicide in 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Oct. 4, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Police investigating homicide in 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Oct. 4, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

APD said someone was detained, and police don’t believe there is a threat to the public. Police were interviewing people in the area overnight and into the early morning.

This is a developing story.