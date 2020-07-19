Young man dies after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in north Austin parking lot, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a car meet in North Austin.

Officers say they received multiple calls shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday that shots had been fired in the PINSTACK Austin parking lot, in the Tech Ridge Center in West Canyon Ridge Drive.

Officers found 20-year-old Trevon Jaquis Mize-Ellison behind the steering wheel of his Honda with trauma injuries when they arrived. Mize-Ellison was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where police say he later died of his injuries at 5:13 a.m.

Investigators say witnesses told them that shortly before shots were fired, a disturbance broke out between members of the car club, which meets regularly in the PINSTACK parking lot.

Officers believe gunfire was exchanged between a silver Corvette, a red Cadillac sedan and a black sedan, which all left the scene.

As of Sunday morning, none of those vehicles had been located.

Investigators say their preliminary investigation shows that Mize-Ellison was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the disturbance, but was caught in the crossfire. An autopsy will be performed to determine his official cause of death.

Investigators believe Mize-Ellison was the only person injured in the shooting.

In talking to witnesses, detectives have learned a large number of people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, some of whom recorded it.

Anyone with video evidence is asked to reach out to APD’s Homicide Unit at 512-974-8477 or homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS(8477). Witnesses may remain anonymous.