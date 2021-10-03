Police investigating homicide in north Austin

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in north Austin Sunday.

Officers are responding to the 5100 block of Longspur Boulevard, according to the Austin Police Department. The area is east of North Lamar and north of W Rundberg Lane.

APD confirmed to KXAN it was a shooting that resulted in a homicide, but said further details would come from a public information officer who is responding to the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. A spokesman said medics pronounced a person dead when they arrived.

KXAN is sending a crew there and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss