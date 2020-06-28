Police investigating homicide following home invasion in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after one person was killed and another injured following a home invasion in east Austin early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a shoot/stab call in the 2900 block of Pecan Springs Road at about 7:56 a.m. A number of APD vehicles were at the scene on Sunday morning, as well an Austin-Travis County EMS crew and an Austin Fire Department truck.

APD officer Demitri Hobbs said it “looks like” the incident started as a home invasion.

One of the victims is a suspect and the other person was inside the property at the time of the invasion, he said, but it is unknown at this stage whether the person killed was a suspect or resident.

On arrival at the scene, officers started performing CPR on one of the victims. That person was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other victim is having surgery on Sunday, Officer Hobbs said. It is unclear if anyone else was involved.

Initial reports indicated the incident was a shooting, but Officer Hobbs said it may have been a stabbing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.