AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile as a homicide after finding him with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.

APD responded to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers found the driver, a juvenile, had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died three days later.

Detectives learned that the person responsible for the shooting ran into a nearby apartment. Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, another juvenile male.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 58th homicide of 2022.