Police investigating body found on Arnulfo Alonso Way in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a body found lying in the road in southwest Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Arnulfo Alonso Way, formerly Zilker Clubhouse Road, at 7:19 p.m. The person who made the call told officers the man lying in the road was not breathing and had obvious injuries.

Emergency personnel were sent to the scene, and paramedics attempted to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing. The identity of the victim is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App or email the APD Homicide Unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Anyone who calls in information can remain anonymous.