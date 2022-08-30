AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery at a Little Caesars in northeast Austin last month.
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
One suspect is a Black man, around 22-26 years old, described as having an average build and around 6’0″-6’4″ in height. He was last seen wearing a dark bucket hat, dark mask or bandana, dark Calvin Klein sweatshirt, green sweatpants, black socks, and white Nike slides.
The other suspect is a Black man, around 22-26 years old, described as having a heavy build, and around 6’0″-6’4″ in height. He was last seen wearing a white, ribbed tank top, black Nike baseball cap, black Nike shorts, white shoes, and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App.