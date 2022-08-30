AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery at a Little Caesars in northeast Austin last month.

It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One suspect is a Black man, around 22-26 years old, described as having an average build and around 6’0″-6’4″ in height. He was last seen wearing a dark bucket hat, dark mask or bandana, dark Calvin Klein sweatshirt, green sweatpants, black socks, and white Nike slides.

The other suspect is a Black man, around 22-26 years old, described as having a heavy build, and around 6’0″-6’4″ in height. He was last seen wearing a white, ribbed tank top, black Nike baseball cap, black Nike shorts, white shoes, and a blue surgical mask.

Suspects of armed robbery in northeast Austin Little Caesars (Images from Austin Police Department)

Suspects of armed robbery in northeast Austin Little Caesars (Images from Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App.