AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said they’re investigating a shooting that injured a man outside an Integral Care clinic on East Second Street.

A little after 9 a.m. Thursday, police said they got multiple reports of a man being shot outside the clinic at the 1600 block of East Second Street. When APD arrived there four minutes later, they said they found a man with “obvious signs of trauma.”

EMS then showed up, APD said, and the man was taken to the hospital for “further care.” A spokesperson for APD did not give the man’s condition during a briefing.

Officer Alexandra Parker, with the APD public information office, said no suspect is in custody at this point, but officers believe this is an isolated incident with no known threat to the public.

Parker said police are not yet sure what brought either party to the clinic location and that officers are talking to people to figure out who’s responsible. She said it appeared the suspect and victim knew each other “in some capacity.”

Still, Parker asked people to “remain vigilant” and call in any tips to their tip line at 512-477-3588.

“If you see something out of place, say something,” she said. “However, they do believe it was an isolated incident.”