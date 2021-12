AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in a northwest Austin neighborhood Friday.

Austin police said the incident happened after midnight in the 7000 block of Yaupon Drive.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The family living at the home said they are not sure why their home is being targeted.

Austin police are investigating after shots were fired at an NW Austin home Friday morning. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

The investigation remains open.

