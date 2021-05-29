Police investigating after gunshots fired at APD officer in east Austin overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a gunman that they believe fired shots at an Austin Police Department officer in east Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

APD said the officer was not hit by gunfire or injured in the shooting that happened on Webberville Road, near Austin Community College’s Eastview campus, just after 2 a.m.

The officer was responding to another call in the area when the incident happened, police said.

He saw the muzzle flashes and heard the shots from a black Chevrolet Impala that was about 50 yards away, according to police.

Witnesses nearby corroborated reports of the shooting. Multiple casings were recovered at the scene.

Police are now looking for the two male suspects that were inside the Impala. APD’s violent crimes unit is investigating the incident as an aggravated assault against an officer.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact APD.