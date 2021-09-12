Police investigating 2 homicides in Austin early Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating two homicides early Sunday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., police responded to a call about shots fired in the parking lot of the El Nocturno Night Club at 7601 North Lamar Blvd in central Austin.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He died as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument in the parking lot before shots were fired.

Investigators will look through surveillance video to try and figure out what led up to the shooting. They have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting, but believe they have a person of interest.

Man stabbed to death on early Sunday on 6th Street, (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

At around the same time, at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call about a stabbing on West 6th Street and Nueces Street in downtown Austin.

Police found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Austin is now at 60 homicides for the year, marking a significant rise from previous years – there were 48 homicides in Austin in 2020, 38 in 2019 and 35 in 2018.