20-year-old killed in Austin’s fourth homicide since Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old woman is dead after officers heard gunshots in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive in northeast Austin Thursday night.

The Austin Police Department said at 5:19 p.m., Austin ISD police reported hearing shots go off at 1521 Reagan Hill Drive. They were working at a nearby football field.

Officers with APD arrived at about 5:30 p.m. to find the victim outside an apartment with “obvious signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m., despite being given medical aid.

No suspect is in custody, and a description isn’t available. APD said this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone knows what happened, you’re asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 477-3588.

This is Austin’s 62nd homicide of the year and the city’s fourth one since Sunday.

“I think that a lot of that has to do with just the rate at which Austin is growing, and that means folks are coming from different places, and we’re just starting to have big city problems, unfortunately,” said APD Public Information Officer Alexandra Parker at the scene.

