Police investigate shooting at Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are investigating a shooting off of Mesa Verde Street in Cedar Park Saturday around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle and an unknown number of suspects left the scene following the shooting. No injuries reported at the home. It’s unclear at this time if the shots were fired inside the house or outside the house or in a drive-by shooting situation, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.