Police are investigating a bank robbery at a Chase Bank branch in north Austin. (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say no robbery occurred at a north Austin bank after investigating reports of one there Thursday morning.

The Austin Police Department posted a tweet stating the bank robbery happened at the Chase Bank branch at 5407 North Interstate 35.

Officers are on-scene of a bank robbery that occurred at Chase Bank located at 5407 N IH, 35.

Media: Please meet Ofc. Davis in the parking lot near the bank for a briefing at 10:45 a.m. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 17, 2020

APD says after officers arrived, they interviewed those on scene and determined no crime occurred.